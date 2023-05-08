Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are back for more secrets, sex, and debauchery on Season 3 of their Emmy-winning satirical dramedy “The Great.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Elle and Nicholas on what’s in store for Catherine and Peter’s marriage and hinted at major twists to come!

The new season will pick up right after Catherine stabbing someone who she thought was Peter.

Elle teased, “You will see the evolution of the forgiveness or the not forgiveness. They’re in a funny spot as a couple right now.”

“In a way, Catherine feels like she’s gotten even,” Fanning went on. “He did sleep with her mother and she fell out of the window and died.”

Elle noted that Catherine and Peter are going through marriage counseling, adding, “They want to try to make this work. There is a real true deep love there.”

Nicholas also shared his take on the characters’ relationship, saying, “In this season, they're really trying to accept each other and understand each other so deeply more than anyone else. I think that's something Catherine's finding as she's trying to run the country and people aren't really accepting her, that Peter is someone she can confide in and does understand and has been there and experienced the things she’s experiencing.”

This new season will be mind-blown with Elle hinting that that there will be a “twist right off the bat.”

She elaborated, “We got to explore so many more layers to everyone’s character because things really rock the boat in court this season and Catherine comes out again, she’s always changed, but even more changed at the end of this… it’s so interesting to look at her when she arrived in the first season and that in the end of this 3rd season, it's like two entirely different people.”

As for the possibility of a season 4, Elle commented, “I hope so. We don’t know. Nothing’s for certain, but I would do it.”