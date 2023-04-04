Getty Images

Elle Fanning, 24, and Max Minghella, 37, have called it quits after five years of dating.

Fanning confirmed the breakup in a profile interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

The magazine wrote, “She is currently single, having recently come out of a long-term relationship with the actor Max Minghella.”

In the interview, Elle called herself a “hopeless romantic,” saying, “I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny.”

Fanning also expressed her desire “to have kids” in the next 10 years.

The breakup news comes just several months after Elle and Max hit the red carpet for the “Babylon” premiere in Los Angeles.

In 2018, the two met on the set of “Teen Spirit,” which he directed.

That same year, they sparked romance rumors after they looked totally smitten with each other as she walked with her arm around him.