Alec & Hilaria Baldwin React to Reality Show Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was date night for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at Glamour Women of the Year.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to the couple as they stepped out without their seven kids. Alec noted, “When you have seven children, every moment away from your seven children is date night, technically.”

He went on, “It’s a cup of coffee we usually have every evening together. My wife, she bathes and feeds and puts the kids to bed every night, then we go off and have some time together.”

Hilaria quipped, “He gets a little bit of attention.”

Alec smiled, “A very little bit.”

The family spent Halloween together. Hilaria commented that the kids have calmed down from all the candy, saying, “They’re over that part… They had enough of that ’cause they ate almost all of it.”

Alec also sounded off about recent reports that they may do a reality show, saying, “When they reported that, a lot of people made fun of us... It’s about us being together.”

Hilaria added, “I don’t know if everybody would be ready for that. Can you imagine the chaos that we live in?… There’s always something going on.”

Alec went on, “Whether we did something like that or not, it would be comedy.”

Of the evening, Hilaria said, “It’s a very special night… People talk a lot about women supporting women… coming and doing it and sharing the stories that each of us have.”