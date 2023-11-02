Getty Images

“Selling Sunset” boss Jason Oppenheim is the man in the middle of it all on the seventh season, but it’s not all work and no play for him at his new state-of-the-art office!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with Oppenheim, who dished on the drama in store while showing off his shuffleboard, pool table, dartboard, and office bar!

At the bar, which has “cold beer on tap,” Jason can take a break from all the real estate drama swirling around him with his ex Chrishell still working in the office.

When asked if a tense conversation between Chrishell and his then girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk led to their break, he answered, “That break was really a geographic issue with us living on different continents, but it did add tension to our relationship.”

As for how Chrishell and Marie-Lou are doing now, he commented, “There is no them. They have no need to be… I broke up with Marie-Lou, so Chrishell probably wasn’t… I don’t think she shed any tears over that. They’re not talking, let’s put it that way. There’s no reason for them to talk anymore anyway.”

Jason does his best to not deal with the drama. He explained, “I used to be so reactive. I used to feel like I had to solve everything and everything was the end of the world for me. No one’s died. Well, Amanza almost, but I mean not because of the drama. So I feel like it’s not something where I have to resolve it. And then six month later, it’s not that big of deal. And I have a good therapist.”

Oppenheim was referencing Amanza Smith’s hospitalization for a blood infection. During her hospitalization, Jason would go visit her.

He said, “She was really having a tough time, so I stopped by. The hospital’s not far from where I live, so I would try to stop by on the way home, when I was leaving for the office. She needs it. She was basically in a bed for 30 days. She couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom oftentimes. It was just really difficult for her... I can imagine if that was me, I would want my friends and family stopping by as much as possible, and I don’t think she really wanted her kids visiting her, because she thought they would get too worried. So it was really up to us to kind of support her.”

Jason praised Amanza for being “tough” amid her health scare. He commented, “I would talk to the doctor and try to figure out what was going on, but it was surgery after surgery and just more bad news after bad news. They put her on an antibiotic, it wouldn’t work… She was scared, but she wasn’t showing it.”

Since Jason is not in every scene, he is watching some of the dramatic scenes like the rest of the audience. He admitted, “It can be a lot. I sometimes ask myself, ‘How it can be that we have all this drama at this brokerage?’ Although the cameras tend to exacerbate it, right? I think situations would probably die out if we didn’t have the camera, because you wouldn’t normally have to go to lunch and talk about something or have to continue to relive something.

“So I think the production and the cameras make things worse. When the cameras aren’t rolling, though, it still seems like there are issues that have to come on my plate.”

Oppenheim also talked about Heather Rae El Moussa not being featured on this season. He shared, “I love Heather and we have a great relationship. It’s so hard to schedule dinner with Heather and Tarek [El Moussa]. They have like the most busy schedule on the planet. But we are excellent. Unfortunately, yeah, she’s not on the show, and that was a bummer, honestly, for me, because I love her on the show. Those types of decisions are above my pay grade.”

Though the show is full of drama, Jason has “no” regrets, saying, “I think it’s been a huge win for myself and for everyone involved.”

He emphasized, “I wouldn’t have this new office if it weren’t for the show.”

Will there be a Season 8 of “Selling Sunset”? Jason replied, “We have a very popular show, we have a great relationship with Netflix and production, so let’s just let Netflix make that announcement.”