Amanza Smith On the Mend After Monthlong Hospital Stay

Getty Images

Amanza Smith has left the hospital after a lengthy stay due to a blood infection.

“31 days later and I’m out!” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend.”

In a June 11 Instagram post, the “Selling Sunset” star revealed she was being treated for a blood infection at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular,” Amanza wrote alongside a video of herself getting treatment. “I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care.”

Amanza added that after she had an MRI and CT scan, she was told she needed to go to a hospital.

“They immediately started testing me for things in my blood. Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis.”

The mom of two was started on antibiotics in an effort to diminish the infection in her blood and in her spine, which she says was initially thought to be a tumor “because on an MRI that’s what it looks like.”

“But the bad kind not the kind that’s just infection,” she noted.

“Everyone was very scared, including myself. Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the antibiotic’s that I’ve been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously,” she continued.

At the time, Amanza thought she would be released from the hospital “in a few days.”

“I am hopeful that with the surgery, my back pain will diminish and the antibiotics that they will continue to give me intravenously through a pick line when I’m finally released in a few days it will take care of the rest of the infection in my spine. “