Zac Efron & Amanza Smith: What We Know About That Cute Pic

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Actor Zac Efron and “Selling Sunset” star Amanza Smith had tongues wagging when they showed up on Tarek El Moussa’s Instagram account standing side-by-side in a group photo.

The pic was taken at a UFC fight night, and also features Tarek and wife Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald and Bruce Buffer.

While Zac and Amanza looked chummy, TMZ reports they are not dating. Sources tell the site that while Zac is single, Amanza is actually dating a pro soccer player.

She recently gushed about her man to “Extra’s” Katie Krause, and revealed he lives in another country.

Smith told Krause, “It has been almost two years and he is so hot, and yummy, and delicious, and amazing, and the perfect human, and best man, and he’s so kind… He’s the most amazing man I’ve ever known.”

She is keeping the relationship under wraps, but does want to “share it at the right time.”