“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause is loving married life with partner G-Flip!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Chrishell about being a newlywed, plus the drama ahead when “Selling Sunset” returns for Season 7!

She shared, “We’re so good… G is just finishing up their tour in Australia right now and I’m anxiously waiting for them to come back to the U.S. to start their tour here.”

The pair tied the knot in May after one year of dating.

As for the best part about married life, Stause commented, “Just really feeling like I have that mix of my best friend, my partner, just a person I can literally do or say anything to. We just basically build each other up and it feels like a superpower so I’m a softie and a lovebug.”

They got together after Chrishell starred in G Flip’s music video for “Get Me Outta Here.”

While Chrishell is “so in love,” she’ll be dealing with a whole new season of drama with the other women on “Selling Sunset.”

Stause teased the seventh season, saying, “We’re really ramping up, and it’s become how do we outdo ourselves with real estate and our lives and peeling the layers of the onion back.”

Along with saying that the new season “delivered,” she added, “We’ve got the craziest houses and the most amazing clients and we’ve got the drama, unfortunately for me, but you know, it’s gonna be really fun to watch for you guys.”

Chrishell admitted that she doesn’t handle the drama “very well.”

She noted that she “stumbled” into reality TV, emphasizing, “I’m figuring it out as I go but I think that you’re definitely seeing us at our good, at our bad, at our ugly.”

Chrishell has moments that she regrets, explaining, “We can always be better, but it is literally putting a mirror to yourself and there are many times, I’ve been like, ‘Okay, I regret that. That was not great.’”

The new season hits Netflix this fall, but first Chrishell is co-hosting the Christmas in September toy drive on September 19.

The toy drive will be held at the famed West Hollywood bar the Abbey to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

She pointed out, “This is the time when they’re the lowest with toys because people aren’t thinking about toys in September.”