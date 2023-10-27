‘Bachelorette’ Alum Michelle Young Goes Public with New BF Jack Leius

Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Michelle Young has moved on from her relationship with Nayte Olukoya!

On Friday, Young made it Instagram official with new boyfriend Jack Leius.

Along with photos of her cozying up to Jack, she wrote on Instagram, “Hit the Jackpot with you.”

Earlier this month, Young teased her relationship with Leius by posting a pic of him kissing her cheek.

His face was hidden by a Vikings baseball cap.

Instagram

According to LinkedIn, Jack is a sales consultant at an insurance brokerage in Minnesota, where Michelle lives.

Young called it quits with Olukoya more than a year ago. At the time, she wrote, “To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy. I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Michelle also included a message to Nayte, writing, “The love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

She kept it real about the split, writing, “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak."

Nayte also posted a message on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”