Michelle Young Takes On Rumors That She Picked ‘Bachelorette’ Favorite Nayte Olukoya

ABC Television

Things are getting down to the wire for Michelle Young on “The Bachelorette.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Michelle, who is breaking down the drama as she is left with the final eight men.

Billy tried to nail down who Michelle chose by name-checking front-runner Nayte Olukoya, saying, “I don’t usually trust a guy named Nate who has a y in there... That doesn’t belong, but he’s very tall, he’s very handsome, he’s very much the one you chose.”

Michelle quipped, “Oh, I like how you slid that in there.”

While it seems like they are perfect for each other, Michelle teased, “I could pick nobody.” Billy responded, “Then, none of them are good enough.”

Michelle smiled, saying, “I have high standards… Obviously, Bachelor Nation wants to see a love story and wants to see the ideal engagement. Maybe that’s in store, maybe it’s not…”

When asked what quality in a man is important for her, Michelle answered, “I need somebody who can be goofy with me, but then they have to challenge me intellectually at the same time… I love learning, I love growing, I love challenging myself, and I want somebody who does that with themselves but is also gonna do that with me.”



Billy narrowed down the possibilities, cutting out Clayton since he’s been linked to the next season of “The Bachelor.” When asked if she has found love, Michelle commented, “Love is not always a person, right?” Billy chimed in, “You found self-love.”

If Michelle doesn’t walk away with a ring, she may go home with a Mirrorball Trophy if she joins “Dancing with the Stars.”

She said, “I feel like I would do fairly well... I’d be so competitive. I feel like I have some rhythm to an extent,” adding, “I’m a great athlete, but, like… yoga, I’m very unbalanced. Like, I’m a very clumsy athletic person.”