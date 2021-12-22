‘Bachelorette’ Couple Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Reveal When They Want to Marry

ABC Television

“The Bachelorette” star Michelle Young is now the fiancée!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst joined Michelle and Nayte Olukoya after they got engaged on “The Bachelorette.”

Nate popped the question with a three-plus-carat Neil Lane sparkler, which Michelle showed off to Cheslie.

When asked if she wears her engagement ring in public now, Michelle commented, “I have not had the chance to… Not going to wear my mitten on the left hand, just my right hand.”

The couple still getting used to life without the cameras rolling. Nate quipped, “I asked her to follow me back on Instagram.” Michelle noted, “That was today, this morning… I finally followed him back on Instagram.”

Nate emphasized, “Instagram official!”

Michelle and Nayte just got engaged, but they already have an idea of when they want their wedding to take place. Nate dished, “We're set on summer... We're going to get through the holidays… get through buying this house, moving to Minnesota, but summertime in the near future.”

The finale came down to Nayte and Brandon, making her the first Bachelorette to have two Black or biracial men as the final contenders. She commented, “It was incredibly important to me… I wanted to talk about the hard conversations. In my relationships, I have battled with being with somebody who does not understand that… does not understand being in a relationship with a biracial woman or a black woman, and the different struggles or challenges.”