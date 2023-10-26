Getty Images

Tara Reid took on the challenge of “Special Forces” on FOX, and while she didn’t get far, she gained a lot.

The actress got candid with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about how she called it quits on the show but came out a winner after overcoming some personal demons due to years of bullying and being told she’s too skinny.

“I wanted to go on the show because I wanted to challenge myself to try to do something that I never though I could do,” she said. After two days, the 47-year-old left.

Billy said of her quick departure, “You pulled the rip cord... you bailed.”

She replied, “Yeah, I had to.”

When asked if she was prepared enough, Reid said, “No, they hired me three days before the show... So, I was not physically ready for it… The backpack was so heavy on me. I had no chance… It didn’t work so well.”

Bush asked, “Would you do it again?”

She said, “I would do it again if I could start training right now!”

Despite the outcome, Tara saw the value in the experience.

“It is not just a physical thing… It takes out a lot of the darkness that you’ve been fighting… I got a lot of that out.”

Opening up further, she said, “It was all the years of pent-up, you know, people can put you down, put you down, say bad things about you… and it’s not right.”

Was it bullying? Tara said, “I would definitely say I’ve been through a lot of bullying in my life… It's usually about my body… that I’m too skinny.”

He asked, “Are you too skinny?”

She said, “It’s been going on for years, but there's no eating disorder… I eat all the time — that's not a problem for me.”

Tara asked Billy, “You’ve known me for over 20 years, do I look any different?”

He asked, “Do you want my honest opinion?” She said, “Yes.” Billy replied, “I think you look a little... too skinny. I’m gonna say that.”

Reid said, “Maybe because I’m getting a little older and fragile. That’s what happens to older ladies."

Bush told her, 'I don’t think people should be making comments. I don’t think they should be saying nasty things or whatever.”

As for her future, once the actor's strike is over, Tara is eager to enjoy another slice of her hit movie franchise.

Billy asked, “What about an ‘American Pie’ reunion?”

Tara revealed, “We all want to do one. We are just waiting for it… There's a lot of talk about it.”

Suggesting a possible plotline, Billy continued, “Now we are parents and our kids are crazy!”

Bush pointed out, “You would now basically be Stifler’s mom.”

She agreed, saying, “Yeah, I’d be a MILF!”