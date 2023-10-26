Suzanne Somers’ Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Two weeks after her passing, new details have been released about Suzanne Somers’ death.

According to her death certificate, obtained by The Blast, Somers died of “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.”

Contributing factors to her death included hypertension andhydrocephalus, which is “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles deep within the brain.”

To confirm the cause of death, a biopsy was performed instead of an autopsy.

Earlier this month, Somers’ publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed her death.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15,” Hay said. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan [Hamel], her son, Bruce, and her immediate family.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Alan Hamel and son Bruce, who shared their grief and their memories of the beloved wife and mother they lost to breast cancer just one day before her 77th birthday.

Alan shared, “Sunday night was the first time in 42 years I didn’t have Suzanne next to me. We would hold hands and go to sleep.”