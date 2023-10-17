Suzanne Somers’ Final Moments Revealed by Her Husband Alan Hamel

Instagram

Suzanne Somers died Sunday following a long battle with breast cancer. Now, her husband Alan Hamel is opening up about her final days.

In a new interview with People magazine, Hamel revealed that the couple had just returned home to Palm Springs on Thursday, following a weeks-long trip to Chicago to address Suzanne’s mobility issues related to a fall.

"The first few days we were back, she ate, she had a great appetite, and she was taking her meds," Hamel said.

By Saturday, however, Somers wasn’t eating or taking her meds, nor was she responding to his questions.

"I was staying up most of the night just talking to her," the 87-year-old said. "Then I kissed her, and she responded to that, and it was a physical response with her lips. I knew she was still with us, and I knew that she could probably hear what I was saying."

Alan continued talking to her until her final breath.

"Then, finally, it was over," he said, sharing that they were in bed together when she passed away.

Hamel continued, "Normally, when people are not responding, stop eating and stop taking their meds, you call 911 and they take you to the hospital. I knew that she did not want to be in a hospital setting. That was the difference. So, it was very peaceful, and that's the way it all went."

Suzanne’s son Bruce and other family members were also there when she died.

The family had intended to celebrate the actress’ 77th birthday the following day, but they stayed and celebrated her life instead.

"We actually toasted last night," Hamel said. "We had, I think, 12 of us here, and all toasted Suzanne. I'm positive we'll do something today. I don't know what it will be, but it will involve a lot of cake, because Suzanne was crazy for cake. All cake. But there was one kind of cake she really liked — red velvet."

Alan and Suzanne wed in 1977. He shared, "The past 42 years, we have not spent even one hour apart. And one of our sons refers to our relationship as 'functionally codependent,' which it probably is.”