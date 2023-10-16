Getty Images

Suzanne Somers died at 76 over the weekend, and now her “Three’s Company” co-star Joyce DeWitt and others are paying tribute.

DeWitt told People in a statement, “My heart goes out to Suzanne’s family. They are a very close family — deeply connected and caring one to the other. I can only imagine how difficult this time is for all of them.”

The actress continued, “I’m sure Suzanne was greeted by Angels into the loving wisdom waiting for all of us on the other side, and I hope that will assist her family’s hearts in healing as they travel through this difficult time.”

Suzanne and Joyce co-starred on “Three’s Company” alongside late actor John Ritter for five seasons (1977-1981). Suzanne’s time on the show ended after she was fired for asking for equal pay to Ritter.

The contract dispute ended her friendship with Ritter, with whom she reconciled right before his 2003 death, but it also ended Joyce and Suzanne’s friendship for many years. They eventually reunited on the talk show “Suzanne Somers Breaking Through” in 2012.

Somers said at the time, “It’s been over 30 years since Joyce and I have seen each other, so I have to admit I’m a little nervous.”

Addressing the bad blood over “Three’s Company,” Suzanne said, “In a group of serious actors, I probably pissed you all off. If I did, I’m really sorry. I just really needed money at the time.”

Joyce shared why she wanted to reunite with Suzanne, saying, “It’s time. I think that you gave me the opportunity to make sure that I walk my talk for the last 30 odd years. Whenever something about ‘Three’s Company’ comes up, I have relentlessly said that it is my opinion that the only reason ‘Three’s Company’ is worth remembering is that it created an opportunity for all of us to laugh together, to celebrate joy.”

She added, “Even if we hadn’t seen each other in a very long time, you are giving me that opportunity to walk my talk.”

Somers died peacefully at home on Sunday following a battle with breast cancer.

Instagram

Her husband Alan Hamel remembered her on Instagram, writing on her account, “LOVE / THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD LOVE THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE / THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN’T EVEN CLOSE / IT’S NOT EVEN A FRACTION OF A FRACTION OF A FRACTION / UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT / I’LL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU DOESN’T DO IT / I WEEP WHEN I THINK ABOUT MY FEELINGS FOR YOU / FEELINGS… THAT’S GETTING CLOSE, BUT NOT ALL THE WAY.”



Hamel continued, “55 YEARS TOGETHER, 46 MARRIED AND NOT EVEN ONE HOUR APART FOR 42 OF THOSE YEARS. EVEN THAT DOESN’T DO IT / EVEN GOING TO BED AT 6 O’CLOCK AND HOLDING HANDS WHILE WE SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT / STARING AT YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE WHILE YOU SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT / I’M BACK TO FEELINGS / THERE ARE NO WORDS / THERE ARE NO ACTIONS / NO PROMISES / NO DECLARATIONS / WE ARE ONE / I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU, MY BEAUTIFUL SUZANNE, FOR ALL OF ETERNITY.”

Suzanne’s other surviving “Three’s Company” co-star Richard Kline, who played Larry, told Fox News Digital, ‘"Suzanne was a joy to work with. She totally owned and created the character of Chrissy. My condolences to Alan and her family."

Suzanne’s TV husband from her sitcom “Step by Step,” Patrick Duffy, told People in a statement, “She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on,” adding that he will miss “the phone calls, the emails, the visits and the meals and laughter.”

Duffy said, “But the dialogue of deep and thoughtful, and silly and frivolous continues. My conversations with her now will be held solely through my daily Buddhist practice.”

Barry Manilow also posted on Instagram, “Suzanne and I were friends for decades. She was the sister I never had and my close confidant forever. We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world’s best cooks. I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace.”

Fran Drescher posted on Instagram, “The heaviness of this past week’s horrors just got worse with the loss of friend Suzanne Sommers. She was a sweet & talented woman, a wife and mother. Survivor and thriver for more than 2 decades. But so sad to say she passed away today. Life is very hard, wherever we can bring joy, love, empathy and kindness as we move thru each day, do it! RIP dear Suzanne, you will long be remembered. 🙏❤️☮️🥲”

Kathy Griffin remembered her on Threads, writing, “I am shocked and saddened. Suzanne was a real pal and ‘connector’. She loved connecting people with one another. Also a real pioneer regarding equal pay for actresses in situation comedies where the man got substantially more salary than the woman. 💔”