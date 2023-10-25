Celebrity News October 25, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Passionate Kiss with Stéphane Bak
Emily Ratajkowski, 32, and Stéphane Bak, 27, are putting their love on display!
DailyMail.com posted a series of pics of the couple sharing a passionate kiss in Paris.
The comedian holds a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other as he wraps his arms around Emily for a smooch.
Bak, who recently starred in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” was even photographed with his hand on Ratajkowski’s backside at one point.
In another pic, Stéphane has his arm around Emily as they walk down the street.
For the outing, Emily wore a red leather trench coat, green skirt, and boots, while Stéphane chose a jean jacket, white T-shirt, and black pants.
This is EmRata’s most recent high-profile romance after dating guys like Harry Styles, Pete Davidson and Eric André following her split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.