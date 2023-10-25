Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski, 32, and Stéphane Bak, 27, are putting their love on display!

DailyMail.com posted a series of pics of the couple sharing a passionate kiss in Paris.

The comedian holds a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other as he wraps his arms around Emily for a smooch.

Bak, who recently starred in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” was even photographed with his hand on Ratajkowski’s backside at one point.

In another pic, Stéphane has his arm around Emily as they walk down the street.

For the outing, Emily wore a red leather trench coat, green skirt, and boots, while Stéphane chose a jean jacket, white T-shirt, and black pants.