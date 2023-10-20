Instagram

“Bachelorette” alum Becca Kufrin is a married woman!

The reality star tied the knot with Thomas Jacobs on October 13.

They announced the news on Instagram with photos of them and their baby boy Benson.

One pic, the trio touch hands with the couple’s rings front and center. Another shows Becca in a white dress as she kisses Thomas, who is holding Benson in his arms. In Kufrin’s hand is an envelope that says “Marriage Records.”

The last pic shows the smiling couple, alongside a stroller, as they proudly show off the envelope.

They wrote in the caption, “Mr. & Mrs.”

Kufrin and Jacobs just welcomed Benson last month. Days after he was born, Becca posted on Instagram, “Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift.”

Along with the post, Becca included the first photos of their bundle of joy. She added, “Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole ❤️.”

She ended her post, “Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him.”

Becca and Thomas met on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7. She proposed in May 2022, and then he popped the question that October.