Getty Images

Broadway star Samantha Barks, 33, can add “mom” to her résumé.

On Thursday, Barks revealed that she had welcomed her first child with husband Michael Stoll.

Along with posting a photo of her bundle of joy holding her thumb, she wrote on Instagram, “Welcome Rafael Richard Barks-Stoll, born on 16th October. My heart could burst with happiness 🥰💙.”

Samantha announced that she was expecting in August.

In a video, Barks revealed a sonogram. Along with referencing her dog Ivy, she wrote on Instagram, “@missivybarks is being promoted❤️.”

The baby arrives over a year after Samantha and Michael tied the knot.

In the summer of 2022, Barks announced their marriage with a photo of them on their honeymoon in Italy. She wrote on Instagram, “JUST MARRIED.”

She added, “Thank you all for your lovely messages on our wedding day! Currently enjoying a mini moon in beautiful Italy! Thank you @tuscanynowandmore @grifcopr ❤️.”

