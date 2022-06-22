Celebrity News June 22, 2022
Samantha Barks & Alex Michael Stoll Are Married
Broadway star Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll are officially married!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
On Tuesday, Barks announced their marriage with a photo of them on their honeymoon in Italy. She wrote on Instagram, “JUST MARRIED.”
She added, “Thank you all for your lovely messages on our wedding day! Currently enjoying a mini moon in beautiful Italy! Thank you @tuscanynowandmore @grifcopr ❤️.”
Over a year ago, Stoll popped the question on a stone bridge.
Along with flashing her engagement ring, she wrote on Instagram, “Like Beyoncé… but with an F 💍❤️.”
‘Les Misérables’ Star Samantha Barks Engaged to Alex Michael Stoll — See Her Ring!View Story
Barks was most likely referencing Beyoncé’s hit song “Single Ladies.”
Alex posted a proposal photo, writing on Instagram, “One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe ❤️.”
Samantha and Alex worked together on the Broadway adaptation of the iconic movie “Pretty Woman.”
Barks is best known for her portrayal of Éponine in the 2012 movie adaptation of “Les Misérables.” She also played the role in the London production of the musical.