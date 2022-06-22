Samantha Barks & Alex Michael Stoll Are Married

Broadway star Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll are officially married!

On Tuesday, Barks announced their marriage with a photo of them on their honeymoon in Italy. She wrote on Instagram, “JUST MARRIED.”

She added, “Thank you all for your lovely messages on our wedding day! Currently enjoying a mini moon in beautiful Italy! Thank you @tuscanynowandmore @grifcopr ❤️.”

Over a year ago, Stoll popped the question on a stone bridge.

Along with flashing her engagement ring, she wrote on Instagram, “Like Beyoncé… but with an F 💍❤️.”

Barks was most likely referencing Beyoncé’s hit song “Single Ladies.”

Alex posted a proposal photo, writing on Instagram, “One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe ❤️.”

Samantha and Alex worked together on the Broadway adaptation of the iconic movie “Pretty Woman.”