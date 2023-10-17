Suzanne Somers & Alan Hamel’s Incredible Love Story

Instagram

They were more than just a Hollywood power couple, they were soulmates.

“Extra” takes a look back at Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel’s beautiful love story, side by side for more than 50 years.

In one of her last interviews in 2020, “Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Suzanne, who let loose on her husband’s very healthy libido.

Making time for intimate moments twice a day, Somers revealed, “I actually sleep through the first one ‘cause it’s usually at 4 in the morning. I think there’s something with men and 4 in the morning… Then at 8, I’m in the mood.”

Who was the initiator? Suzanne answered, “It’s Alan, for sure.”

When Billy noted that people probably didn’t believe it since Alan was 83, Suzanne quipped, “Sleep with him.”

In 2012, Somers joked with “Extra” about the secret of having a very active sex life past 60, saying, “We’re not all pilled up… Because of hormones, I really find him extremely attractive. He always turns me on, and he still does.”

Suzanne’s love for Alan was plain to see! In 2007, Suzanne had just turned 60 and they had just lost their Malibu home to a devastating fire. While they lost everything, they did manage to find her wedding ring “in a pile of rubble.”