“Three’s Company” star Suzanne Somers, 76, is opening up about her health after going through another bought of cancer.

Her husband Alan Hamel confirmed to Page Six, “She has now dealt with her cancer once again,” adding that “on June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Now, Somers tells DailyMail.com in a statement, “I have been living with cancer since my 20s. And every time that little f**ker pops up, I continue to bat it back.”

She added, “I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me.”

Suzanne says the cancer has “affected my whole family,” and at the same time brought her and Alan closer together.

“We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That's the big upside of my cancer,” she said.

Somers continued, “My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way.”

She believes her lifestyle choices have had a positive impact on her ability to battle the disease.

“My doctors said that if I didn't lead a chemical-free life, supported by bio-identical hormones, I would not likely be here today,” adding, “I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America.”