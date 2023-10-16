Wolfgang Van Halen Marries Andraia Allsop

Getty Images

Mammoth WVH front man Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop are officially husband and wife!

On Sunday, the pair tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in front of 90 guests.

The pair exchanged vows in their living room on the eighth anniversary of their first date!

Andraia told People magazine that they chose the location since that is where they could “have privacy and just have our moment together with everyone.”

She added, “Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together. The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love."

A close friend of Wolfgang’s officiated the wedding.

Andraia’s grandmothers were the flower girls at the wedding. She explained, “Back in March, my grandfather passed away, but when he and my grandma got married early 1990s, I was about 3, and so I was their flower girl. So I thought it would be fitting and just a nice little moment to have my mom's mom and my dad's mom be our flower girls."

Wolfgang paid tribute to his dad Eddie Van Halen by walking down the aisle to one of his songs. He dished, “The song that my father had written for me, it's an instrumental piece called 316. It'll be a nice way to include my dad.”

The couple also left an “empty chair” for Eddie. Wolfgang noted, “We've lost important family members on both sides, so it's important to include them and have them be a part of the ceremony that we wish they were here for."

Wolfgang’s mom Valerie Bertinelli was on hand for the special day. She emphasized, “Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming and so happy that he has found Andraia, someone who really understands Wolfie, who he is and who he wants to be and supports him wholeheartedly.”

She added, “It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives. They really ‘get’ one another. Their humor is very similar, they like similar things, they know how to give each other space and they’re just so comfortable together."

Wolfgang described their wedding day as “comfy,” saying, “Just being able to share our love for each other with the people that we love and it just makes you feel comfy. It's like drinking water for the soul."

Even before the wedding, Wolfgang and Andraia felt like they were “already married.” He said, “It's kind of just a formality. We are so already married that it's like, well, yeah, might as well make it official, because we already are. It's just going to be really fun to throw a party with everybody in our lives that we love and is able to make it. And it will be cool. Most people ever that we've ever had at the house."