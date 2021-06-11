Wolfgang Van Halen on Life without His Dad, Plus: How Eddie Inspired His Band Name

Eight months after the passing of rock legend Eddie Van Halen, his son Wolfgang’s pain is still there.

Wolfgang opened up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush, saying, “I’m still struggling with it every day.”

Billy said, “What’s changed since the last time we spoke is my father has also passed away, so I know that experience now that you have. I’ve got to tell you, it’s unsettling... It causes anxiety, and I just wonder how you’re doing now.”

Wolfgang answered, “Well, first of all, I’m sorry to hear that… You know… it’s a weird thing. Time keeps moving whether you do or not, so you kind of have to keep going, or else what are we doing? I know my dad would be upset if I just kind of dug a hole and gave up… So that’s one of the things that keeps me going forward.”

Billy asked, “Has his passing sort of changed your life in any way?”

The musician answered, “I think I’m just more dedicated… to just fully embrace music. It’s the thing I can do to still be close to him.”

Wolfgang also said he’ll be honoring Eddie this Father’s Day, sharing, “I’m definitely going to be taking time to myself that day to remember.”

Billy asked, “How’s your mom doing? Your fantastic mom?” Wolfgang said, “She’s doing really great… She’s been a wonderful support system for me and we’ve been leaning on each other... She’s always great.”

Wolfgang’s new band Mammoth WVH recently dropped a debut album by the same name. He said, “I like the idea of a self-titled album that has the name of the album and band as a song title as well… The name is really special to me because it was the name of Van Halen before they were Van Halen… Growing up, my dad told me that story. I always loved that name so much.”

Wolfgang also has two new gigs: hosting Sirius XM’s Classic Rewind and opening for Guns N’ Roses. “I’m especially anxious now,” he said. “Heck of a way to come out for the first tour, opening for Guns N’ Roses.”

Billy asked, “Does Slash openly admit that your father was a better guitarist?”