Wolfgang Van Halen Is Engaged to Andraia Allsop

Musician Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, is taking the next step in his relationship with Andraia Allsop!

After nearly seven years of dating, Van Halen announced their engagement on Wednesday.

Alongside a photo of himself and Allsop flashing her ring, Wolfgang wrote on Instagram, “She said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Andraia shared Wolfgang’s post on her Instagram Story.

After seeing the post, Wolfgang’s mom Valerie Bertinelli wrote, “How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!”

In April, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Wolfgang, who brought Andraia and Valerie as his dates to the 2022 Grammys!

Wolfgang was nominated for Best Rock Song for his song “Distance,” a song he wrote about his dad Eddie Van Halen, who died in October 2020.

Of the positive reception to his song, Wolfgang said, “It’s an amazing experience to see the response that the music has gotten to the point we got nominated for a Grammy, it’s an out of body experience for sure.”

Wolfgang quipped, “It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t feel real that I am in a category with a Beatle and Dave Grohl.”

Fanboying over McCartney, Wolfgang said, “It truly is amazing to be nominated in the songwriting category with Sir Paul McCartney. That’s already just such an honor to me… to me, it doesn’t matter what happens.”

The award eventually went to Foo Fighters, who were not in attendance following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

When asked who he was excited to see at the star-studded show, Wolfgang admitted, “I’m so socially awkward, so the idea of bothering anybody I’m a fan of is something I would never want to do.”

Valerie added, “We’re going to sit at the table and do a lot of people watching.”

Though Andraia didn’t speak, she held his hand during the interview.

