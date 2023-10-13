‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge’s New Health Update After Hospitalization

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is giving an update on her health from her hospital bed.

Earlier this week, Judge revealed that she was hospitalized for an intestinal obstruction.

In a video on X, she shared on Wednesday, “About four weeks ago, I got extremely sick in Scotland. I powered through. It was difficult, but I came home and continued to have some very serious stomach cramping.”

Judge was in Scotland to film the second season of “The Traitors.”

Thank you for all the kind messages. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nHQxnMlFx9 — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) October 11, 2023 @TamraJudgeOC

Of the intestinal obstruction, she said, “Basically, I’ve had many abdominal surgeries for my intestinal problems I’ve had throughout the years and there’s scar tissue, so luckily they were able to put a tube down my nose and suck everything out for 24 hours and they didn’t have to do surgery.”

“Hoping it doesn’t happen again,” she commented, while showing off her hospital food. “Hopefully I get to go home today thank you guys!

She recently shut down rumors that her health issues were a result of Ozempic, a diabetes drug that has been used for weight loss. She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn’t use it for weight loss!”

Judge added, “These comments are disgusting! I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years. Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button. That was due to emergency lifesaving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled.”

Tamra emphasized, “My grandmother died of intestinal problems.”