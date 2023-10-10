Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“The Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Tamra Judge has been admitted to the hospital.

Judge revealed on her Instagram Story that she was suffering from an “intestinal obstruction.”

Along with a pic of herself in the hospital, she added, “Praying I won’t need surgery.”

Instagram

Due to her hospitalization, Tamra noted that she won’t be on her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp.

She wrote, “I’m so sad @Teddimellencamp I miss you so much.”

Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge was by her side at the hospital, even giving her foot massages.

When asked if her problems were a result of Ozempic, a diabetes drug that has been used for weight loss, she wrote, “I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn’t use it for weight loss!”

She added, “These comments are disgusting! I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years. Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button. That was due to emergency lifesaving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled.”

Tamra emphasized, “My grandmother died of intestinal problems.”