Gigi Hadid Speaks Out on Hamas Terrorist Attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid, who is half-Palestinian, is condemning Hamas for its heartless attacks on Israel.

On Tuesday, Hadid wrote on Instagram, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back&forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic,” Gigi added.

“If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength – whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born.”

Gigi ended her post, writing, “I know my words will never be enough to heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”

Many stars are speaking out to support Israel amid the unrest.

Natalie Portman shared on Instagram, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

Madonna posted footage of the atrocities and wrote, “Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone.”

Gal Gadot posted on Instagram, “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Sarah Silverman shared, “My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This f**king world breaks my heart.”

Meghan McCain tweeted, “Once again my family and I stand with Israel and the Jewish people - yesterday, today, tomorrow - always. Our hearts are completely broken. God may have mercy on the terrorists souls but I assure you, America will not. There is no path but Zionism.”

Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian shared a statement on Instagram Stories that said, “Hamas is a terrorist organization that is attacked civilians by land, air, and sea. The images of kidnapped Israelis are shocking and devastation. Given the thousands of years of persecution of Jews, please know that your Jewish friends — even if they are not in Israel — are hurting and are fearful when things like this happen and non-Jews are silent.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with “CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil, whose kids are living in Israel with his ex-wife.