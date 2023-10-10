Getty Images

Lior Raz, known as the “Israeli James Bond,” was on the front lines this week following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel over the weekend.

The “Fauda” and “Crowded Room” star posted a scary video on Instagram of him and another man taking cover behind a wall as rockets go by and explode around them. Watch it here.

Raz, 51, explained in the caption that he was on a rescue mission in the Israeli town of Sderot.

He wrote, “I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families. No fear!”

Instagram

In the show “Fauda,” Raz plays “a top Israeli agent who comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.”

Lior and his character Doron share some similarities, as the actor served in the Israel Defense Forces and then as part of Israel’s special forces.

In 2017, he opened up to CBC Radio about his “Fauda” character, explaining, “The thing we’re similar on is that we’re taking things and going to the end, very hard, and with no compromising. And I was in the special forces, of course, and I did a lot of stuff in my military service that affected my family, my mother, my father. And it’s the same with Doron. When you’re in a war zone, you pay the price.”

He also spoke about an episode dedicated to his late girlfriend Iris Azulai, revealing, “Iris Azulai was my girlfriend when I was in the army. We were together for three years. One morning, she went out of her house, and a terrorist came from Bethlehem and stabbed her to death. Her and two other people. She was my first love. It was very hard for me.”

He went on, “And actually, I didn’t talk about it for 20 years until we started to write the show. There was a big wound that stayed in my heart... We say something [in Hebrew], that this show was written in blood. [The blood of] our friends, my girlfriend. I think there are so many small stories in this show that are based on a true story that happened to us.”