'CBS Mornings' Host Tony Dokoupil on Harrowing Times with 2 Kids Living in Israel

On every news network, we have seen unthinkable images from Israel, which has declared war after unspeakable acts of terror from Hamas. The world is watching, and reporters are in the line of fire to cover the conflict.

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil opened up on the show, emotionally revealing that his kids are living in Israel now with his ex-wife.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with him afterward, and he recalled how scary it was to learn his children may be in danger.

“It's harrowing. It's difficult for any parent to know that rockets are being sent in the direction of your kids with no regard to whether they hit them or not,” he said. “Truly horrific has been the 48 hours since I first got a call from my 14-year-old telling me he was taking shelter in a stairwell... sirens going off.”

Tony added, “I checked the news reports the next day, and I see one of the rockets is within walking distance of their house.”

As for what is ahead, Dokoupil said, “I think very quickly the attention and the questions will turn, as the war in Gaza kicks off truly and fully, to whether Israel has shown sufficient restraint. I think it will be very hard for them to show restraint because it is currently right now at this hour a deeply traumatized country that has just suffered the equivalent of seven 9/11s, proportionally.”

He called it “the single deadliest day for Jews at the end of a rifle since World War II,” adding, “That's a lot to cut through and then make a levelheaded, mitigated military decision.”

Meanwhile, many stars are speaking out to support Israel amid the unrest.

Natalie Portman shared on Instagram, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

Madonna posted footage of the atrocities and wrote, “Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone.”

Gal Gadot posted on Instagram, “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Sarah Silverman shared, “My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This f**king world breaks my heart.”

Meghan McCain tweeted, “Once again my family and I stand with Israel and the Jewish people - yesterday, today, tomorrow - always. Our hearts are completely broken. God may have mercy on the terrorists souls but I assure you, America will not. There is no path but Zionism.”