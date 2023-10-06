Angus Cloud’s Death Certificate Reveals Final Resting Place

Getty Images

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazephine.

According to his death certificate, obtained by The Blast, he took an “excessive amount of multiple drugs.”

The doc indicated that Cloud would be cremated and was set to be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California.

On July 31, Angus’ mom Lisa Cloud called 911 around 11:30 am to report a “possible overdose” at the family’s Oakland, California, home, saying her son had no pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the “Euphoria” actor died, his family released a statement that seemed to point to suicide, but his mother Lisa Cloud later clarified his “last day was a joyful one.”

The initial statement his family released to TMZ revealed Cloud had just lost his father.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Lisa insisted, “He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," she conceded, "but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world…”

Law enforcement also didn’t find a suicide note at the scene, which supported claims that he accidentally overdosed.

Since Angus did not have a will, Lisa filed legal paperwork to be the executor of his estate earlier this month.