Angus Cloud tragically died last month at just 25, and now there are new details surrounding his death.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they did not find a suicide note at the scene, which supports claims he accidentally overdosed.

After the “Euphoria” actor died, his family released a statement that seemed to point to suicide, but his mother Lisa Cloud later clarified his “last day was a joyful one” and insisted “he did not intend to check out of this world.”

On July 31, Lisa made a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. to report a “possible overdose” at the family’s Oakland home, saying her son had no pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial statement his family released to TMZ, revealed Cloud had just lost his father.

The statement said, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family continued, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Lisa’s follow-up post on Facebook shed more light on what happened. It said, in part, "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

She went on, "He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," she conceded, "but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world…”