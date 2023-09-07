‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Did Not Have a Will When He Died (Report)

Getty Images

Angus Cloud died July 31, and now The Blast reports he did not have a will.

His mom Lisa Cloud has filed legal paperwork to be the executor of his estate, claiming he passed away with more than $1 million in assets, adding the “precise value is to be determined.”

The “Euphoria” star was just 25 when he died of a possible overdose. He had no spouse or children. His next of kin are his mom and two sisters Molly Cloud Hickey and Fiona Cloud Hickey.

According to The Blast, she states in the papers, “Angus Cloud was a young, successful actor, best known for his work in the HBO series ‘Euphoria.’ Upon his passing, he was engaged in a number of agreements that require immediate oversight, management, and enforcement.”

She added, “Based on a review of some existing agreements, (Lisa) believes Angus assigned certain rights to (a loan-out company), including, but not limited to, certain intellectual property and/or name, image, and likeness rights, as well as his rights to receive income.”

Lisa wants to negotiate brand deals. His endorsements included deals with Puma, Rockstar Energy Drinks and others. She wants to “negotiate amendments to the agreements to avoid claims of breach of contract, unfavorable terminations, and other economic harm to the Estate.”

She also wants to make sure he’s paid property for work he’s already completed. Lisa says he has “several as-yet-unreleased films.”

The star’s mom also wants to copyright his artwork and protect any other intellectual property, as well protect his image and likeness.

After Angus passed away, Lisa posted on social media that she did not believe her son’s death was intentional.

She wrote on Facebook, "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

She went on, "He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," she conceded, "but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Seeking some consolation, she wrote, "His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love."

Hammering home her point, she continued, "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case."