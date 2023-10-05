Mauricio Umansky Still Hasn’t Watched Intense ‘RHOBH’ Trailer (Exclusive)

ABC Television

Mauricio Umansky and his pro partner Emma Slater invited “Extra’s” Megan Ryte inside their “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal as they prepare for a comeback on the leaderboard on Motown Night!

While Mauricio “has not watched the trailer” for the upcoming 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” he teased that it was “gonna be a pretty intense season.”

Emma and Mauricio also opened up about the stress of the competition after landing in the bottom three.

While Umansky vowed that it was not going to happen again, Emma noted, “We have an opportunity for a comeback this week, and that’s exactly what we’re gonna do.”

Mauricio emphasized of their upcoming foxtrot, “I’m so ready… It’s a very elegant dance. We get into a frame, which is a bit uncomfortable. You gotta stick your chest out and your head up and your chin up and you get to just, you know, enjoy dancing.”

Emma praised Mauricio, saying, “He can actually dance, and I’m trying to prove that to him. He can actually dance really well.”

While Mauricio believes he “can dance,” he noted, “I feel like I made so many mistakes. We’re gonna give it our best shot on the foxtrot.”

Mauricio also spoke about having Kyle Richards and their daughters in the audience to cheer him on. He shared, “My wife came the first week with all my kids. My kids came the second week. My mother has been super supportive; she doesn’t want to miss a week, so I’m sure she’ll be there again. There’s no way I can’t have her there again.”

Umansky would love to get some of the “Real Housewives” husbands and his “Buying Beverly Hills” castmates to the dance floor.

He commented, “I’d love to have some of our ‘Real Housewives’ husbands there one of these weeks. I think that would be a lot of fun to have them all there, and I’d love to have some of the cast from ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ out there as well and get their support.”