Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Affair Rumors Amid Kyle Richards Separation (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after Latin Week on “Dancing with the Stars.” They made it through to dance another week, though Mauricio said he was beating himself up over a mistake.

He also spoke about the explosive new “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer dropping, and confirmed he and wife Kyle Richards are separated, but not “throwing in the towel.”

Opening up about his salsa number with Emma, Mauricio said, “I missed a chunk of the dance I had performed so well in dress rehearsal… I was almost in a nightclub. I let go too much. I lost that moment of concentration.”

He added, “We closed it off strong.”

Emma said she loved working with him, noting, “It’s not about the steps, it’s about the heart.”

As for the new “RHOBH” trailer, Umansky said, “The truth is, I haven’t watched the trailer. I didn’t watch it on purpose. I knew it was going to be high drama, very intense. I knew they were using my relationship with Kyle… I will go home and watch it.”

Mauricio said of their relationship, “We are separated. We are not throwing in the towel — we are not just saying that… We are going to take our time. When we know what is happening with our lives, we will make sure to let everyone know what is happening with our lives.”

He insisted, “We are still best friends… We had 26 great years, one tough year.”

And reacting to cheating rumors, Umansky said, “I don’t believe there was any affairs or anything like that, period, end of stories.”

His children were there to support him in the audience. Mauricio told Melvin, “My daughters are great… They have been so supportive.”

Mel asked if being on the show is part of the healing. He said, “It’s therapeutic. It’s giving me the opportunity to dance and to have tons of fun. What Kyle and I are dealing with, we are dealing with… I don’t know that there is healing to be done, there’s life.”

Up next is Motown Night, and Mauricio said he’s looking forward to just “being here.”