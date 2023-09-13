Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Says Family Will Support Him at ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Real estate mogul and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky is joining “Dancing with the Stars”! Mauricio and his pro partner Emma Slater spoke to “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario right after the Season 32 cast was revealed.

Mauricio, whose marriage troubles with Kyle Richards have been in the headlines, says his family will be in the ballroom to support. “The family will 100 be there and they will all be supportive, they are all supportive.”

He also spoke about how he is doing, “Amazing really happy to be here and excited to be doing this journey.”

And he’s putting in the work, “I'm excited about it, it's mentally challenging, it's physically challenging. I like to put myself outside of my comfort zone and this could not be more outside of my comfort zone. it's just going to be an incredible journey.”

Emma is proud of him already, “He is so committed. I've been getting text messages every day of him in the gym skip roping getting light on his feet.”

Tommy smiled, saying, “I don't want to embarrass you but I saw a shirtless selfie of you and you're looking ripped.”

Umansky said, “Thank you so much I appreciate that we're going to get even more ripped now.”

Emma teased, “Maybe if people vote we'll get the shirt off.”