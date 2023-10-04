Brian Austin Green Says He Suffered Stroke-Like Symptoms Due to His Diet

Getty Images

Brian Austin Green, 50, is opening up about a past health battle that left him with stroke-like symptoms.

During an episode of Cheryl Burke’s podcast “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” the actor revealed the extent of his ailments and how he learned his diet was to blame.

Reflecting on 2020, when he first met his now-fiancée Sharna Burgess, Brian shared, “I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke, but I couldn’t speak.”

Doctors told him he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis, but nobody could tell him the cause. The symptoms left him bedridden for three months.

Green went on, “Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was — it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum recalled, “I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write… I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25-plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25-plus years.”

Brian sought the help of a neurologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, had two MRIs and extensive blood tests, but found no answers.

Eventually, he learned the problem was “dietary,” stemming from “internal inflammation from gluten and dairy,” as well as stress.

“It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine,” he said.

"Extra" just caught up with Brian and Sharna at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, fresh off their engagement news.

Sharna, 38, couldn't resist showing off her stunning sparkler after two months of secrecy, gushing, “I’ll talk about it all day if you tell me to.”

Brian chimed in, “We have been engaged for two months now. We just sort of have kept it to ourselves… We are very specific about keeping these things to ourselves that are really important and enjoying them ourselves… We just shared it today.”

Showing off the fabulous ring, Sharna said, “I love her — she’s a she. I am absolutely obsessed with her, and I will never take her off.”