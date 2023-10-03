Getty Images

Late night TV is back!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Seth Meyers on Tuesday after his show’s return following the WGA strike.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is back after five months. He admitted, “There were definitely some nerves yesterday.”

When asked if he made sure that no one stole anything once he got back on set, Seth joked, “I assumed it was all stolen and I was right… everything was gone. Shame on me for leaving my passport in the desk drawer.”

Meyers’ kids are happy he is back to work. He explained, “I was dropping my kids off at school and the amount I just stood there and waved at them because I had nowhere to be… I think they felt bad for me.”

The late-night shows were some of the first productions to shut down when the strike began five months ago. It’s estimated the long hiatus cost the networks more than $3 billion.

Seth commented, “All of us are also members of the Writer’s Guild so we’re both supportive of the writers. We are writers and as hosts, we couldn’t do our jobs without writers.”

While the other late-night shows welcomed celebrities last night, Seth did not… but that changes tonight!

He dished, “Tonight, we have Tracy Morgan, who is a friend of the show. Chris Hayes, who is, I think, maybe one of our more frequent guests and, you know, we’re very lucky to have a long list of people who’ve come through our doors and we’re sort of calling in for favors now.”

Now that the strike is over, will John Oliver, Seth, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert continue their “Strike Force 5” podcast?

Seth answered, “We’re ending strong. It’s been so fun to actually get to know them.”

When asked if he has a newfound respect for boy bands, who often operate in a group of five, Seth quipped, “I can’t believe any of ‘em stay together. You can’t believe any of ‘em make it to a third album.”