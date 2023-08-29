Late Night Show Hosts Join Forces for Podcast ‘Strike Force Five’

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver are all coming together for a limited podcast called “Strike Force Five”!

The talk show hosts will be discussing their experiences amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on the podcast, which kicks off on August 30.

All the proceeds from the Spotify podcast will go to their work staff, who have been unable to work during the strike.

The podcast, which will run for at least 12 weeks, will alternate which host will lead the conversation each week.

During the strike, the hosts have helped those affected by the strike with lunches and treats, and have paid out of pocket to support their out-of-work staff.