Tamar Braxton & Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson End Engagement

Peacock

Tamar Braxton and her fiancé, “Queens Court” contestant Jeremy “JR” Robinson, have called off their engagement.

Robinson took to his Instagram Story to reveal the news, writing, “Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person.”

Jeremy denied that cheating had any involvement on the split. He wrote, “What happened and why — that’s our private place. No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mothers [sic] place when her car was burglarized.”

Robinson insisted that he is not a fame-seeker, writing that he “never cared about fame.”

“I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it.. so, I want to heal,” Robinson continued. “Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

In March, it was revealed that Braxton and Robinson got engaged on the finale of her Peacock dating show “Queens Court.”

During the episode, she told him, "I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single thing that I ever prayed for as a child."

The attorney told her, "I'm not only willing, I'm ready. So much so that I don't want to be your friend… I want to be your husband."

Popping the question, he went on, "Tamar, I'm here forever because I don't see my life without you. I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?" Braxton asked if he was sure, and he told her, "Absolutely sure."

Tamar nodded “yes,” and told him, "I can't believe I found what I was looking for."