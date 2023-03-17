Tamar Braxton Engaged to ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson

Peacock

Tamar Braxton is getting married!

The star, 46, and finalist Jeremy “JR” Robinson got engaged on the finale of her Peacock dating show “Queens Court.”

During the episode, she told him, "I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single thing that I ever prayed for as a child."

The attorney told her, "I'm not only willing, I'm ready. So much so that I don't want to be your friend… I want to be your husband."

Peacock

Popping the question, he went on, "Tamar, I'm here forever because I don't see my life without you. I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?" Braxton is asked if he was sure, and he told her, "Absolutely sure."

Tamar nodded “yes,” and told him, "I can't believe I found what I was looking for."

Fans then learned that six months after filming the proposal, Tamar and JR are still together.

She even shared a video of Robinson on her Instagram account on Friday, writing, "It's my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face. It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me."

Tamar added, "So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! 😂😂Thank God for them. We are blessed And drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my ❤️ "