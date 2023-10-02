Actor Adam Devine and his wife Chloe Bridges are about to embark on a big milestone in their lives… parenthood!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Devine announced that Bridges is pregnant with their first child.

Along with a pic of her growing baby bump, Adam revealed that they are expecting a boy.

He wrote on Instagram, “Look we’re pregnant! Well I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me.”

Chloe shared a different pic, writing on Instagram, “We have news!! 🤰🏻 can’t wait to get this lil family started.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The news comes two years after they tied the knot.

Devine popped the question in October 2019 after four years of dating. He shared the proposal news on Instagram, writing, “She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self.”

He went on, “You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!”

Chloe shared the news too, writing at the time, “We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever.”

Bridges gushed, “I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago).”

She added, “And I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby.”