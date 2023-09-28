Simon Cowell’s Sweet Birthday Surprise from Fiancée Lauren & Son Eric at ‘AGT’ Finale (Exclusive)

Simon Cowell got an early birthday surprise on the “America’s Got Talent” finale red carpet!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was there as his fiancée Lauren Silverman and son Eric surprised him with confetti and a cake. Watch!

The family sang happy birthday and Eric helped him blow out the candles on a cake that featured a bottle of Listerine. The cake was likely a nod to Simon’s Instagram plea to the company to bring back their original flavor.

He even reiterated on the red carpet, “Listerine, if you are watching, if you could bring the original back to the U.K., please, because it is the only one I really, really like.”

Simon, who turns 64 on October 7, asked if the cake was Listerine-flavored, but Eric assured him it wasn’t!

Before the big surprise, Simon dished with Terri about “AGT” winner Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane.

Cowell told Seymour, “As you know, my son Eric did call it,” explaining that he came home the night before and Eric told him, “I think Hurricane is going to win… and this morning he came into my room and went, ‘Do you think Hurricane is going to win?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’”

When Adrian and Hurricane did win, Simon said, “[Eric] jumped out of his chair. He is on cloud nine right now.”

As for his own reaction, Cowell later shared, “I was surprised. However, they deserve it.”

Terri also caught up with Adrian, who had Hurricane by his side.

He shared, “You know, Hurricane brought me to ‘AGT,’ so, you know, I have to say thank you to Hurricane.”