Simon Cowell Reveals If He Would Do ‘X Factor’ Again

Getty

Simon Cowell is back shooting “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” but the big question is will he be back doing “X Factor.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Simon, asking if he would do “X Factor” again and whether he preferred doing the show in the U.S. or the U.K.

He said, “If it was my choice I would do it here in America,” explaining, “I like NBC, I like Americans. I love English people. I am British, but I just prefer working with NBC.”

Cowell continued, “I kind of feel there is unfinished business. We were getting into our strides then we stopped it… I was just thinking about Fifth Harmony and Camilla [Cabello]. That is what I love doing. I miss that… it’s time.”