Movies September 26, 2023
Treat Williams Honored with Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at Boston Film Festival
Late actor Treat Williams and his film “American Outlaws” swept the Boston Film Festival Awards this year.
The movie, directed by Sean McEwen, centers on three siblings facing prison time who take matters into their own hands.
Williams, who died in June in the aftermath of a tragic motorcycle accident, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the movie won Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Ensemble Cast.
Treat's son Gil was in Boston to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.
Dermot Mulroney was also a big winner, taking home the Film Excellence Award and Best Actor trophy for his role in the indie thriller “Breakwater,” in which he plays an inmate who asks a just-released prisoner to find his daughter.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Film
“American Outlaws”
Audience Favorite Feature
“Breakwater”
Best Actor
Dermot Mulroney, “Breakwater”
Best Actress
India Eisley, “American Outlaws”
Best Screenplay
Sean McEwen, “American Outlaws”
Best Director
Sean McEwen, “American Outlaws”
Best Cinematography
Richard De Witt, “Marbles & Bullets”
Best Story
“Healing Dakota”
Best Editing
“Rise Above”
Best Ensemble Cast
“American Outlaws”
Best Music
Chad Cannon, “Tokyo Cowboy”
Emerging Filmmaker
Chelsea Bo, “No Right Way”
Best Documentary
“Visions in the Dark”
Mass Impact Award
“Common Ground”
EcoFilm
“Common Ground”
Best Short Film
“Whatever Happened to Johnny Faith”
Best Short Story
“The Boat”
Best Animated Short
“Stages of Lost Freedom”
“A Cow in the Sky”
Outstanding Performance in a Short
Harvey Lipman, Randy Borruso, “The Screens”
Best Student Short
“Burrow”