Treat Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed as Other Driver Is Charged

Treat Williams, 71, died in June following a motorcycle crash in Dorset, Vermont.

Now, Vermont State Police are releasing new details about Treat’s fatal injuries, and revealing a charge of gross negligence against the other driver.

The police previously shared that a 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss “turned into the path” of Treat’s motorcycle. The vehicles collided and the actor “was thrown from his motorcycle.”

Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Koss suffered only minor injuries.

The state police shared an update this week, revealing, “The Medical Examiner’s Office in New York determined that Mr. Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.”

The department added that prosecutors issued Koss “a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death resulting.”

Koss voluntarily met with troopers and has been released. The police noted, “He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.”

In June, an eyewitness told DailyMail.com that Treat was still conscious and responding to questions from paramedics after being thrown from his motorcycle.

“He was totally alert, answering questions,” said Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto on Route 30 next to the crash site.

Rapphahn saw the crash occur as he was standing outside his shop. “I saw Treat go flying through the air,” he told the outlet.

Williams was wearing a helmet when he landed on the pavement a few feet from his motorcycle. “The tire was still spinning,” Rapphahn added.

Rapphahn said a crowd gathered around Treat offering help immediately following the crash.

“He was totally laid out, and they were asking him basic questions, like, ‘Do you know where you are?’ and, ‘What’s your wife’s name?’ That kind of stuff. And he was responsive. He seemed like he was awake the whole time because, obviously, when they had to move him, you could see he was in a great deal of pain. They loaded him up into the ambulance and drove off.”

Matt added he really believed Treat would be okay.

“Honestly, I was pretty hopeful that he was going to pull through.”