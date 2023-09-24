Tom Sandoval Makes It Official: 'I Am Single, Yes' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tom Sandoval confirmed what his deal is as he attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 in Las Vegas this weekend, telling “Extra’s” Megan Ryte, “I am single, yes.”

“Dating in general is awkward as it is," he shared. "It’s just weird. It feels like a job interview, I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with… see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates."

Megan asked him about “co-existing” with his ex, Ariana Madix, in the shadow of Scandoval as they continue to live in the same house and film “Vanderpump Rules” together.

Joking, Tom said, “Oh, yeah, we are super chummy. In fact, she is over there — Ariana, say hi…! Just kidding.”

He went on to say, "We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to co-exist, y'know... It’s gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can.”

Tom, who is now five months sober, is enjoying Vegas nights in a very different way, revealing, “Without drinking, I tend to get more adventurous, wanting to bounce around.”

Currently appearing on FOX’s “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,” the show known for pushing celebs to their absolute limits, Tom said of the series, “Feeling like most of the world hates your guts, so that really made me want get away, get out there, unplug… just focus on literally what's in front of me.”

Tom also explained why he thought it was “petty” for Raquel Leviss to block him on Instagram the way she did. "I think the power move is to mute people. That way, it's not like a thing… She posted on her Story… Doesn’t that seem petty? When you go away to a place where you are supposed to be working on yourself, bettering yourself, doesn’t that seem sort of like a step backwards?"

Saying where he hopes everyone to be one year from now, Tom offered, “I just want everyone to be happy.”

Megan asked if he and Ariana will still be living together, and Tom replied, "Probably, yeah."

"No speaking in the house?" Megan followed up.