Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey was loved-up with GF Robby Hoffman at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this weekend — and "Extra" was there to get the scoop on their hot new romance!

The couple chatted with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about their surprising relationship, with Gabby saying, “Life is better when shared, so I feel like now I get to share it with some one I really get to care about.”

How did she know Robby was the one? “We were kind of serious right away," Gabby admitted. "It felt good for both of us. You just take it day by and here we are.”

Robby added, “I think it feels pretty serious.”

The couple joked that a trip to a wedding chapel was not in the plans on this particular trip to Las Vegas, but Gabby did say, “That’s a topic, but maybe next time.”

Gabby also gave her best advice for the new star of “The Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner. “It's so important to just listen to yourself and listen to your intuition… People will be in your ear, 'Do this!' and 'Do that!' But you just got to do what you want to do.”

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Gabby told the hosts. “I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Gabby, who also was a contestant on Season 26 of “The Bachelor,” joked that she didn’t guess this would happen after host Sunny Hostin said this news was “a twist.”

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it.”

She went on, “So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, ‘What is it? Where is it coming from?’ But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

When host Joy Behar tried to clarify Gabby’s sexuality, asking, “So is it girls now? That’s it, girls?” Windey replied, “I think so. I think it’s just like, my girl. She’s the best.”