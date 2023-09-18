Chrishell Stause Mourns the Death of Soap Star Billy Miller

Getty Images

Chrishell Stause is paying tribute to her former “All My Children” co-star Billy Miller, who died on Friday at just 43.

Sunday, what would have been his 44th birthday, she posted a photo of Billy on Instagram Stories with the words “Billy Miller 1979-2023” and another picture of him kissing her on the cheek on the red carpet.

Chrishell included the note, “Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now 💔🙏.”

MEGA

His rep told TMZ that Billy was suffering from “manic depression” at the time he died, but no cause of death was given.

Stause was playing Amanda Dillon on “All My Children” when Miller joined the show as Richie Novak from 2007-2008.

Miller was best known, however, as Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" (2008-2014) and Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on "General Hospital" (2014-2019).

Eileen Davidson, his “The Young and the Restless” co-star, also remembered Miller on social media.

She wrote, “I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”