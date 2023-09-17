Billy Miller, 'Young & the Restless,' 'General Hospital' Star, Dies at 43 — Battled Depression

Getty Images

Billy Miller, a longtime star of some of the biggest soap operas on TV, died unexpectedly on Friday after what his rep noted was a struggle with "manic depression." He was just 43.

TMZ broke the news.

Miller was best known as Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" (2008-2014) and Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on "General Hospital" (2014-2019).

He won three Daytime Emmys for his work on "The Young and the Restless."

Born September 17, 1979, in Tulsa, he grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas.

First a model, he shot commercials ahead of his TV debut in 2006, on an episode of "CSI: New York."

His first soap was "All My Children" (2007-2008), on which he played Richie Novak. Other TV included "Justified" (2011) — on which he played James Dean — and "Ringer" (2011-2012).

He had a small role in the Clint Eastwood-directed Bradley Cooper film "American Sniper" (2014) and recurred on the series "Suits" (2015-2019) and "Truth Be Told" (2019-2021).

His final work was on an episode of "NCIS" in 2022.