Celebrity News September 17, 2023
Billy Miller, 'Young & the Restless,' 'General Hospital' Star, Dies at 43 — Battled Depression
Billy Miller, a longtime star of some of the biggest soap operas on TV, died unexpectedly on Friday after what his rep noted was a struggle with "manic depression." He was just 43.
TMZ broke the news.
Miller was best known as Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" (2008-2014) and Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on "General Hospital" (2014-2019).
He won three Daytime Emmys for his work on "The Young and the Restless."
Born September 17, 1979, in Tulsa, he grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas.
First a model, he shot commercials ahead of his TV debut in 2006, on an episode of "CSI: New York."
His first soap was "All My Children" (2007-2008), on which he played Richie Novak. Other TV included "Justified" (2011) — on which he played James Dean — and "Ringer" (2011-2012).
He had a small role in the Clint Eastwood-directed Bradley Cooper film "American Sniper" (2014) and recurred on the series "Suits" (2015-2019) and "Truth Be Told" (2019-2021).
His final work was on an episode of "NCIS" in 2022.
Miller was memorialized by his "Truth Be Told" co-star Octavia Spencer, who wrote on Instagram, "I am speechless. I’m laying here scrolling through IG and came across a post that we lost Billy Miller. To his family, legions of fans, and our #TruthBeTold family, my deepest condolences. R.I.P. Billy. Your talent Will truly be missed. 💔💔💔 #2023Giving2020Vibes."