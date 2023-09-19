Billy Miller’s Mother Reveals His True Cause of Death

Getty Images

Actor Billy Miller passed away on September 15 at just 43, and following false reports online, his mother is opening up about his true cause of death.

Patricia Miller shared a statement with Soap Opera Digest, revealing, “He fought a long, hard, valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends, and his fans, but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

Seeming to reference false reports that he suffered a stroke, she added, “The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were, but they just aren’t.”

Patricia also thanked Billy’s fans, writing, “I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller… We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss.”

Miller was best known for his roles in soap operas. He played Richie Novak on “All My Children” from 2007-2008, then Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" (2008-2014) and Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on "General Hospital" (2014-2019).

“Extra” spoke with Michelle Stafford, who worked with Billy on the two latter shows.

Calling him an “extraordinary actor,” Michelle shared, “It was so great to be in scenes with [him], so creative and inventive as an actor, like a true talent. Not only that, so much charisma. The coupling of great talent and charisma is quite something.”

When asked if she knew of Billy’s struggles with manic depression, Stafford answered, “I just knew Billy on an aesthetic level… What I knew of Billy is how much he loved his family... and how important his family was to him, and him being a Texas boy, that was very much a part of him.”

Michelle opened up about one of her fond memories of Billy. She recalled, “One time, I was having a hard time with this guy who was fixing my oven and he heard me on the phone and he said, ‘Here, give that to me.’ He grabbed it and said, ‘Hey, listen! I don’t like the way you’re talking to my wife.’ He just pretended like he was my husband. The guy immediately changed.”

She emphasized, “That’s what he did this with everyone. Everyone knows this about Billy. He took care of everyone… He wanted to. That made him happy.”

As for how she hopes people will remember Billy, Michelle said, “I hope he is remembered for the guy he really was… someone who loved his family, an extraordinary actor, and someone who really loved to love life.”