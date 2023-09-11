Getty Images

Famed Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah — who have three girls — just welcomed a new name to the roster: their now 4-month-old son Kaius Green.

The couple opened up about their family to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi.

Hannah confessed, “It's crazy in our household these days. But it's all good. We're having fun with it. We're just super excited.”

Derek smiled, adding, “I'm tired.”

Mona pointed out he’s no longer only a girl dad, asking “What is that like? Have you bought him his baseball mitt?”

Jeter, referencing sounds coming from off camera, told her, “I apologize if you hear noise in the background because he is… sleep training with no pacifier. So, there's a lot of screaming going on. I don't think now is the time to introduce anything new.”

Mona went on to ask about the significance of Kaius’ name, and Hannah explained, “I wrote down that name many years ago. It's a friend of mine's son. And I just really loved the name. I don't know if we'll call him Kaius or Kai.”

Derek added, “And the middle name Green… I did the TV show ‘Finding Your Roots’ a few years back... We went back as far as we possibly could on my dad's side… When slavery began, they didn't have names, so the first documented Jeter is Green Jeter… That's where his middle name came from.”

The Jeters kept the news of the pregnancy via surrogate under wraps. Mona asked why they decided to announce it now.

The MLB alum shared, “We have been pretty private with most things in our lives, so we waited till he was born.”

So far, Kaius’ big sisters Bella Raine, 6, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 1, are happy with the new kid on the block.

Hannah said, “The girls love having a little brother. They don't really get that interested in infants.”

Derek went on, “It's been kind of strange for me, too. I have a younger sister and then we had three girls, so all I know is just having girls in the family. It's been an adjustment. We have four kids — all 6 and under — so there's a lot going on in this household.”

He’s also happy to be a dad after his prestigious career on the baseball field.

Mona asked if all the hard work involved in parenting is fulfilling, and Derek replied, “No question. It's something I couldn't have done during my playing career because I was way, way too selfish. My career came first, and I was the type if someone showed me pictures of their kids, I had zero interest. But I'm the first one showing pictures of my kids because I couldn't be more proud of our four kids.”

Derek and Hannah are also proud to be a part of the Jeep family, and own a Grand Wagoneer, a luxury vehicle perfect for their on-the-go lifestyle.

What is a day in the life at the Jeter household like?